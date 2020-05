Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 28, 2020 9:30 am

A Limerick woman was killed late Wednesday night in a crash in Limington.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Christine LePage, 40, was driving a Ford Escape along Doles Ridge Road about 10:15 p.m. when she left the road and crashed. The Ford rolled down an embankment before coming to a rest on its roof.

LePage was killed in the crash, the newspaper reports.

The crash remains under investigation, but the York County Sheriff’s Office believes driver fatigue was the cause.