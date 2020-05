Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 28, 2020 5:22 am

An Eliot man died Saturday after his kayak overturned in the ocean off York.

Thomas Ingle, 67, was kayaking in the ocean near Raynes Neck Road about 4:09 p.m. when his kayak overturned on rough seas, according to York police Sgt. Brian Curtin.

Rescuers pulled Ingle from the water, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, Curtin said.