3 new virus outbreaks reported in Maine residential and manufacturing facilities

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

• May 28, 2020 2:56 pm

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus outbreaks in Auburn and one in Portland on Friday.

The two outbreaks in Auburn were reported at Happy Haven LLC, a residential facility which serves adults with intellectual disabilities and at a Procter & Gamble facility that manufactures tampons. Milestone Recovery, a nonprofit shelter in Portland, is the site of the latest outbreak in Cumberland County, the hardest-hit one in the state.

In addition to these three, there are three existing outbreaks that the Maine CDC is tracking: at the Cape Memory Care Center in Cape Elizabeth, where 69 residents and staff at the senior living facility have tested positive, at the Durgin Pines facility in Kittery where five residents and staff have tested positive and a Cianbro construction site in Augusta where 29 workers from multiple states have tested positive.

The three new outbreaks make up a total of 15 new cases, seven of which are at the manufacturing facility, three at the Auburn residential facility and five at the shelter in Portland, according to Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

Residential facilities and congregate living settings have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Maine, with over a dozen reported outbreaks over the last two months.

