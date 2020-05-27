Vermont prepares to close some ‘surge sites’ as coronavirus wanes

Kristopher Radder | Brattleboro Reformer via AP Kristopher Radder | Brattleboro Reformer via AP

• May 27, 2020 11:24 am

BURLINGTON, Vermont — The state of Vermont is preparing to close some of the surge sites that were set up across the state in case COVID-19 infections overwhelmed its hospitals.

WCAX-TV reports that pop-up sites, like the one at the Spartan Arena in Rutland, were designed for non-COVID patients in case hospitals became inundated with patients who did have the coronavirus.

The Rutland site, which could handle 150 patients, was never used.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the sites in Rutland, St. Albans and Barre will be the first to close.

If conditions change, the sites could be reopened.