South Thomaston man accused of sexually assaulting child

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 27, 2020 11:31 am

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A South Thomaston man faces more than two dozen charges for allegedly sexaully assaulting a child under the age of 12 over a period of five years, according to news reports.

Adam D Grierson, 33, was arrested on May 22 and is being held at the Knox County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, according to the Courier-Gazette. Grierson is charged with 25 counts of gross sexual assault, one count of unlawful sexual touching and one count aggravated assault.

Grierson allegedly began sexually assaulting the child in 2014 and continued into 2019, the newspaper reports. The Rockland Police Department is handling the investigation into the alleged offenses.

In 2014, Grierson was convicted of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the Knox County Jail in 2012, when he was working at the facility as a corrections officer. Grierson was sentenced to 15 months in prison with all but two months suspended. After his release, he was placed on probation for two years.

Grierson was placed on administrative leave at the facility in 2012, after being accused of providing cigarettes to the woman. Following an internal investigation, he was charged with trafficking tobacco and resigned. The trafficking case later was dismissed.

After his release, Grierson violated the terms of his probation in October 2015 when he was convicted on a domestic assault charge. He was sentenced to serve eight months in jail for the probation violation.