Canadian arrested Down East after allegedly stealing fishing boat and fleeing to Maine

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• May 27, 2020 5:55 am

A Canadian was arrested Monday morning in Steuben after he allegedly stole a fishing boat and fled to Maine.

The Canadian, whose identity wasn’t immediately available early Wednesday morning, allegedly stole a fishing boat from Grand Manan Island off the New Brunswick coast, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. authorities were alerted about 5:30 a.m. Monday that the boat, identified as the Grampa’s Legacy by a Canadian radio station, was spotted near Pigeon Hill Bay in Steuben.

The boat’s owner, Sherman Kinghorne, told Canadian media that Maine lobstermen spotted the vessel and guarded it until authorities responded.

Border Patrol agents with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard located and boarded the boat, taking the Canadian into custody, according to Customs and Border Protection.

No contraband was found aboard the vessel, and the Canadian was expelled back across the border, where he was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed since mid-March to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that the border will remain closed until at least June 21.