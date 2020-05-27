Silver Airways withdraws bid to service Presque Isle International Airport

Staff Photographer/David Marino | BDN Staff Photographer/David Marino | BDN

• May 27, 2020 5:01 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — One of the three airlines that had submitted bids to provide Essential Air Service at Presque Isle International Airport has requested that the Department of Transportation withdraw its bid.

Silver told the DOT it decided to withdraw because the “fallout” from the COVID-19 pandemic would have rendered services to and from Presque Isle unprofitable. The request to withdraw was sent by email to the DOT on Friday, May 15, by Silver Airways Alliances & Business Development Senior Manager Katie Loughlin.

With Silver dropping out, United Airlines and Southern Airways are now the two active bids to provide EAS service at Presque Isle International Airport beginning on July 1, 2020.

The DOT has not announced its choice for the bid, with a spokesperson saying in early May that the department was processing the bid “in the normal course of business.” United currently holds the contract.

Silver’s plans for service to Boston — along with local discontent with United after it dropped its direct flight to Boston — helped to make the Florida-based airline a popular choice for many County residents desiring a change in airlines.

Despite widespread local opposition to recommending United, the Presque Isle Airport Advisory Board and Presque Isle City Council voted to recommend that the DOT choose United, with board members citing increased ticket sales and the number of connecting flights provided by United.

Airline sales have declined sharply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, May 26, the TSA screened about 246,000 passengers across the United States, only 11 percent the number of passengers on the same weekday last year.

Silver Airways was one of several airlines that recently requested permission to halt flights at multiple airports because of low demand, including those in Key West and Tallahassee.

Silver Airways did not respond to a request for comment.

