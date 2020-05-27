Watch this mom moose and her baby stroll across a County lawn

• May 27, 2020 1:00 am

When Judy Morin heard her dog, Skye, barking at the back door of her Frenchville home last week, she was surprised to see a mother moose and her baby coming across her lawn.

“I had to run outside, and that’s when I got a good picture of them staring at me,” Morin said.

Morin has all sorts of wildlife in her backyard — including a mother fox with babies — but she had never seen a baby moose before that young and so close up.

The duo soon made their way to her front lawn and crossed the street into a field.

“The mom walked across the street no problem,” she said, “and the baby had some trouble and was slow.”

Watch a moose and her baby cross the street