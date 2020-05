• May 26, 2020 12:52 pm

Having a deft touch around the greens is a key tool for a golfer to get the ball close to the hole and set up a short putt.

That’s the skill Bangor Municipal Golf Course head pro Rob Jarvis discusses in today’s BDN golf tips instructional video. The segment, first published in 2014, is one of several to teach golfers techniques that can help lower their score.

