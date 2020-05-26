Portland
May 26, 2020
Portland

VIRTUAL TOUR: See the life of this Mainer who was a Hollywood movie mogul before a crooked DA blackmailed him

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s a long way from Middle Street to Hollywood. It’s even longer if you make a round trip. That’s just what Hiram Abrams did.

The son of a Jewish immigrant from Poland, Abrams parlayed a Munjoy Hill paper route into a short-lived — and turbulent — career as one of tinseltown’s first moguls. Along the way, he produced hit movies with the biggest silent screen stars of the day including Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford.

Courtesy of the Library of Congress
Mainer Hiram Abrams (from left) poses for a photo with movie stars Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, along with Pickford's mother in a Bain News Service photograph circa 1920. Abrams formed United Artists with Pickford, Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin and director D.W. Griffiths.

Abrams also faced scandal when he got caught in a crooked Massachusetts district attorney’s late-night sting operation. In the end, he decided to leave his high-pressure, movie-making life behind and come back to Maine for good. Which he did, sort of. It’s a complicated story.

Take a walk into history as the BDN teams up with Greater Portland Landmarks in telling Abrams’ colorful story. It’s one of many included in the nonprofit’s series of online, virtual walking tours throughout the city.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1sjkd3EdU-Tbl5-zXqK2q6hyS-oYvfrPA” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>

Founded in response to the urban renewal craze of the 1960s, the nonprofit works to protect historic places through preservation and adaptive reuse. It also promotes creative, new architecture for historic neighborhoods.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland native Hiram Abrams looks into the camera for a 1917 publicity portrait now in the J. Willis Sayre Collection of Theatrical Photographs at the University of Washington. Abrams was the president of paramount Pictures and owned his hometown minor league ball club at the time.

 

Comments

