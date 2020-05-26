Old Town High School student charged after vandalizing athletic fields

Courtesy of Jeremy Bousquet Courtesy of Jeremy Bousquet

• May 26, 2020 9:28 pm

OLD TOWN, Maine — An Old Town High School student was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a rock that shattered the glass backboard of a basketball hoop on school grounds, according to the Old Town Police Department.

This is the second incident of property damage at the school’s athletic complex in less than two weeks.

Earlier this month, someone had ripped out the bases on the baseball field, dragged soccer nets across the field and left field hockey goals upturned on a fence. While people in the area volunteered to help put things back, athletic director Jeremy Bousquet threatened to close the facility if it happened again.

[Community members volunteer to clean up athletic complex after vandalism]

Responding to the latest incident, Bousquet announced Tuesday afternoon that the complex — excluding the track — would be closed to public use indefinitely.

“The track facility at the moment will stay open but I can predict [it] will be closed soon with the action of some people who want to ruin it for everyone,” he wrote in a Facebook post from the school’s page.

The student turned himself in to police Tuesday and is expected to appear in court on July 6 for the criminal mischief charge. Old Town High School would not confirm whether the juvenile is a student.