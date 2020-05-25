May 25 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 25, 2020 5:57 pm

Another 19 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday.

There have now been 2,074 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,055 on Sunday.

The statewide death toll stands at 78.

— “This Memorial Day, veterans won’t come to Bangor — or any community — to march in a parade. Clapping spectators won’t line the streets to cheer them on. Thousands of people won’t gather at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, to honor the nation’s war dead.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

— “Maine’s top election official is encouraging people to vote via absentee ballot during the July primary election to limit the exposure voters and polling workers have to the coronavirus.” — The Associated Press

— “Older workers now find themselves confronting the question of how much longer they want to work and how that intersects with their finances in the post-coronavirus world. It will depend on how quickly the economy bounces back from the economic shock that has left more than 100,000 Mainers out of work.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “Simply shifting your approach to snacking can help make sure you receive the immune-boosting nutrients that you need to sustain yourself, through the pandemic and beyond.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

— “As construction has been deemed an essential business during Maine’s coronavirus-related economic shutdown, work has continued more or less as usual for thousands of workers, but with added safety measures, personal protective equipment and social distancing.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Nearly two weeks ago the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and staff member be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days. It’s not going to happen.” — The Associated Press

— Opinion: “Our response to this crisis — focused, rapid and deliberate — gives me hope that lasting change can take root, and a better model for health care will emerge.” — Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare in Hartford, Connecticut.

— As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,657,441 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 98,034 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,372 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,693 in Connecticut, 608 in Rhode Island, 209 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.