Three rescued from western Maine pond

• May 25, 2020 9:35 am

An off-duty game warden, his wife and other quick-thinking camp owners rescued a father and two daughters whose boat capsized early Sunday afternoon on a pond in Somerset County.

Gary French, 40, of Norridgewock and daughters Kiana and Cierrah French, both 14, of Skowhegan, had been fishing on Parlin Pond in a 12-foot aluminum jon — or flat-bottomed boat — when the weather worsened, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The boat started to take on water as the winds picked up, causing it to capsize. Kiana French was the only one to swim to shore and call for help, according to Mark, Latti, communications director for the department.

The girl’s screams attracted the attention of Emily MacCabe, who was working outside her family cabin on Parlin Pond, and scanned the shoreline with her husband, Game Warden Kris MacCabe.

Kris MacCabe got his neighbor, Don West, and took West’s boat across to the shore where they found Kiana French who told them her father and sister were still in the middle of the lake.

Kris MacCabe and another camp owner Ray Levesque motored a quarter mile before they found Gary and Cierrah French, who were hypothermic. The Frenchs were taken to Levesque’s camp, examined by EMS personnel and did not require further treatment.