May 24 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

• May 24, 2020 7:56 am

Today is Sunday. There have now been 2,013 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The statewide death toll stands at 77.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— “The coronavirus infection rate between black Mainers and other demographics has grown more pronounced as cases have risen in the state, likely due in part to their stark overrepresentation in low-paying frontline jobs.” – Nick Schroeder, BDN

— “Despite an order from Gov. Janet Mills mandating a 14-day quarantine period for out-of-state visitors, many of those planning to come to Maine this summer say they won’t be following it to the letter if they do.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

— “More than 700,000 Maine residents received economic impact payments so far, totaling more than $1.2 billion in federal money from a coronavirus-related stimulus bill that has gone directly to households in the state.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “The Rock Church of Bangor was set to hold its first service in its new 550-seat sanctuary on March 22 when the coronavirus hit Maine and the governor ordered all nonessential businesses, including churches, to shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

— “For all the chaos that COVID-19 has inflicted on the U.S. health care system, the ongoing pandemic has brought at least one silver lining: More patients have been able to see their doctors using video conferencing technology, with the possibility that the practice could make medical care more affordable in the long term.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “As the coronavirus pandemic zeroed in on Maine, P.E. teachers found themselves up against a new challenge: how to keep their students active at home without in-person instruction and very minimal — if any — fitness equipment on hand.” — Nina Mahaleris, The Penobscot Times

— “While the closures have led to challenges, there have also been some unexpected benefits for the museums. With an online presence, the Maine art that each museum spotlights is now reaching national audiences.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

— Watch: “Cianbro project manager Pete Malikowski and chairman Peter Vigue give the BDN a tour on May 18 of the progress the company has made in converting a building into a swab-making facility for Puritan.” — Natalie Williams, BDN

— As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,622,670 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 97,087 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,304 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,675 in Connecticut, 597 in Rhode Island, 208 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.