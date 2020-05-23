I want to go back to a time … before coronavirus

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 23, 2020 6:00 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

I want to go back to a time when the concept of social distancing had to do with one’s breath.

I want to go back to a time when a face mask had something to do with Halloween.

I want to go back to a time when I wasn’t afraid of going out to eat.

I want to go back to a time I could get my mail and not have to carry a sanitary wipe.

I want to go back to a time when I wasn’t concerned about which way I had to walk down an aisle at the grocery store.

I want to go back to a time when I wasn’t afraid of working in my yard because there was a chance I may have to meet my neighbor.

I want to go back to a time when I did not have to run away from my neighbor’s pets.

I want to go back to a time when I was more concerned with my weight and what I was going to wear to hide it.

I want to go back to a time I never saw aisles of empty shelves at the grocery store.

I want to go back to a time when I trusted anyone.

I want to go back to a time I didn’t know what Zoom was.

I want to go back to a time when my biggest worry was finding more hair in my sink.

I want to go back to a time when my community’s primary concern was over-population and uncontrolled growth.

I want to go back to a time when beetles and wasps were the only invaders I had to worry about. At least I could see them.

I want to go back to a time when I could hug my grandkids without fear that it could be the last time.

I want to go back to a time when I could hug my daughter and shake my son-in-law’s hand.

I want to go back to a time I was bored watching the news. I just don’t want to care anymore.

I want to go back to a time when I had to fill the gas tank in my car.

I want to go back to a time when I became aggravated because I had blisters walking to the beach.

I want to go back to a time when I loved to laugh just for the purpose of laughing. I want to laugh again.

I want to go back to a time when I shuddered when I saw obscenities painted on rocks by the beach.

I want to go back to a time when I became annoyed by the absurdities of the commercials on television.

I want to go back to a time when my entire week was equated by a Red Sox or Patriot loss.

I want to go back to a time when my biggest worry was if I ran out of underwear. Actually I still worry about that.

I want to go back to a time when I could defend my president because he was caught in a lie.

I want to go back to a time when I felt totally secure anywhere I wanted to go.

I want to go back to a time when I thought I could always protect my family no matter where they were or how far they were away from me.

I want to go back to a time when I don’t have to want to go back to a different time.

Jim Fabiano is a retired teacher and writer living in York.