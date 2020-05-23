Fort Fairfield woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Dreamstime/TNS | TNS Dreamstime/TNS | TNS

• May 23, 2020 12:33 pm

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A single-vehicle crash on Friday evening resulted in the death of the driver, according to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

In a press statement issued at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Shawn Newell said Fort Fairfield Emergency Services responded to 336 Main St. in Fort Fairfield at around 8 p.m. to find 54-year-old Karen Heath unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Officer Dale Keegan, assisted by a passerby, tended to Heath until Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene, the chief said.

Ambulance crews transported Heath to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where she was pronounced dead.

Newell said witnesses had reported that Heath appeared unconscious before her vehicle crossed into the opposite lane. The vehicle narrowly missed an oncoming vehicle before striking a roadside light post.

Newell said at this early point in the investigation, it appears Heath may have suffered a medical episode.

Chief Newell said, “Karen was a well-known and respected member of our community. My department sends our deepest condolences to Karen’s family and friends. She will be missed.”

The chief said Officer Keegan is leading the investigation, while Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White is reconstructing the crash.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.