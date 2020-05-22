Goody steps down after seven seasons as Old Town baseball coach

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• May 22, 2020 4:17 pm

Brad Goody, who guided the Old Town High School baseball team to a state Class B championship, two regional titles and three championship game berths in seven years, has stepped down.

Goody, a Bradley native and 2003 Old Town High School graduate, led the Coyotes to a 93-37 record during his tenure. His teams went 12-6 in postseason play.

“I am going to miss it. It wasn’t an easy decision,” said the 35-year-old Goody. “I had some great relationships with the kids and the parents. Their support was outstanding.”

The Coyotes earned the top seed for the Class B North playoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They won the state title in 2016 but lost to Yarmouth in the 2017 championship game.

“[My decision] was a couple of years in the making. For my overall happiness, it was the decision I had to make,” Goody said.

He said he is proud of seeing some of his former players evolve into husbands, fathers and leaders in the community.

Goody coached baseball for three years at Leonard Middle School in Old Town and was the head baseball coach at Central High School in Corinth for two years before returning to Old Town High School in 2012 as an assistant coach under Dave Utterback.

Utterback resigned after the 2012 season to become the athletic director at Brewer High School and Goody was promoted to head coach.

“I was happy with the years he gave us and the success he had with our kids,” Old Town High School athletic director Jeremy Bousquet said. “I know he has young kids and coaching is a huge commitment.”

Goody, the father of two, hopes to get involved in coaching with the Old Town Little League at the Farm League level. He would like to return to high school coaching someday.

On the Old Town High School Baseball Facebook page, he thanked all of his former players and parents who helped make the last seven years what he called an amazing journey in his life.

“To the assistant coaches who have given up their free time to help me and the program, I thank you as well. Never could have done it without you,” Goody said. “I played the smallest of roles in our success and owe our tremendous feeder program, Old Town Little League, a huge thank you for creating a fun, positive experience which made my job much easier.”

He said Old Town baseball will always hold a special place in his heart.

Even though Goody won’t be coaching, he will still be involved in RSU 34 because his Husky Property Management company has a contract with the school district.