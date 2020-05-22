2 more Mainers die as another 71 coronavirus cases are detected

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 22, 2020 12:07 pm

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:49 pm

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Friday confirmed 71 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 1,948 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,877 on Thursday.

Of those, 1,749 have been confirmed positive, while 199 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

A resident from Aroostook County was among the latest coronavirus-related deaths, the first for The County since the start of the outbreak. The other death involved a resident of Kennebec County, bringing the statewide death toll to 75. The Maine CDC earlier reported three new deaths, but that was later revised down to two.

Most of the cases — 49 — reported Friday were concentrated in Cumberland County, where the Maine CDC confirmed late Thursday night an outbreak at a residential care facility for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Cape Elizabeth. As of Thursday night, there have been 45 residents and 12 staff at Cape Memory Center who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more tests pending.

So far, 240 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 45 people are currently hospitalized, with 21 in critical care and 12 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,192 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 680 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 659 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 38,154 negative tests out of 40,609. Some individuals have been tested more than once. The state’s rate of positive tests is 5.4 percent, which is substantially lower than many virus hotspots in the U.S., Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 968 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 39 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 209, 98 and 331 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (124), Knox (20), Lincoln (18), Oxford (19), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (28), Somerset (21) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,577,758 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 94,729 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

