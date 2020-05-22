Vermont restaurants to open outside

Kristopher Radder | The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Kristopher Radder | The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

• May 22, 2020 7:32 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

MONTPELIER, Vermont — Beginning Friday, Vermonters seeking to eat at restaurants once again during the time of the coronavirus are finally able to do so.

The rules that took effect Friday, allow outdoor dining, but restaurants must follow strict guidelines, including that tables be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart and members of only two households and a total of no more than 10 people may be seated at the same table.

Disposable menus are required and disposable or single-use condiment packages are encouraged. Operators must maintain a log of customers in the event that contact tracing is required.