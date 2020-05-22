Body found in Jonesport believed to be man missing since last summer

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

• May 22, 2020 1:40 pm

A body found Thursday in Jonesport is believed to be that of a man who went missing last July, according to police.

Maine State Police said Friday that items found with the body, which was located by searchers off Route 187 in Jonesport near Wilders Way, lead them to believe it is William Merchant, 43. Merchant had been unaccounted for since he was last seen on July 4 in the Jonesport area. He was reported missing July 8.

Searchers on Thursday included police dogs and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, State Police and community volunteers.

An autopsy was completed Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta and no determination was made on the cause of the death because of the condition of the remains, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

“Detectives say there was no evidence of foul play,” McCausland said.

Additional work will be done at the state police DNA lab to positively identify the remains as being Merchant, he said.