May 21 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

• May 21, 2020 6:50 am

Today is Thursday. Maine saw the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday when health officials reported another 78 cases.

There have now been 1,819 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,741 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,632 have been confirmed positive, while 187 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 73.

— “Outdoor dining in downtowns, along storefronts or overlooking rivers or harbors is expected to be more prevalent in Maine this summer as several cities look to provide options for restaurants and retailers that must contend with coronavirus restrictions.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

— “Renovations and recruiting have now begun for the Somerset County expansion of a Guilford company that makes the nasal swabs that are critically necessary to test patients for the coronavirus. Beginning in early July, Puritan Medical Products expects to start churning out the foam swabs from its new Pittsfield factory overlooking the Sebasticook River.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “The Maine Department of Corrections has no plans to test the state’s entire prison population for the coronavirus, even as calls for more testing of inmates intensified the day after the state saw its first coronavirus case in a prison inmate” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “Maine’s top economic development official on Wednesday teased additional early business openings in rural counties and a broader approach to the 14-day quarantine requirement aimed at stemming coronavirus transmission.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “The 53 Maine prison inmates who lost work-release jobs due to the new coronavirus received $198,767 ― an average of $3,750 each — in jobless benefits before Gov. Janet Mills ordered the payments halted.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has issued a blueprint designed to allow high schools across the country to eventually resume co-curricular activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—- “As Maine expands testing, case counts are likely to increase due to better detection, but there is also risk that resuming economic activities could increase transmission of the virus. The Bangor Daily News will continue to monitor these statistics in the coming weeks in an effort to evaluate how Maine’s economic reopening affects the spread of the coronavirus.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “But now — during this pandemic, with families lining up for nutritional assistance and many small businesses still left in the lurch — it’s become even clearer that Washington has failed us.” — Dan Tremble, opinion guest column

— “In Maine, Northeast Charter of Lewiston, which operates 27 motor coaches, 25 school buses and another 10 shuttle buses, has not had any business since March 16. While other transportation sectors can get federal grants and loans, bus lines have only the Paycheck Protection Program.” — The Associated Press

— “John Hersom, the president of the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, has announced that the 31st annual senior all-star football game has been canceled because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Pete Warner, BDN

— “The immediate and mounting problems created by the coronavirus require immediate action and debate. It’s not too much to ask that our elected officials conduct regular, remote public meetings as part of that response.” — BDN Editorial Board

— Watch: Testing at Maine correctional centers

— As of early Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,551,853 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 93,439 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,066 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,529 in Connecticut, 538 in Rhode Island, 190 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.