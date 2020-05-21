Maine CDC confirms 57 virus cases at long-term care facility in Cape Elizabeth

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 21, 2020 9:50 pm

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday evening that 57 cases of coronavirus were confirmed at Cape Memory Center, a residential care facility for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

As of Thursday evening, 45 residents and 12 staff at the facility had tested positive for the virus, with additional results pending. The Maine CDC collected about 100 samples Wednesday after one individual “associated with the center” tested positive for the virus, according to a release. The facility joins nearly a dozen other long-term care facilities in Maine that have seen outbreaks of the virus.

The Maine CDC said that, going forward, it will be implementing universal testing at long term care facilities after one coronavirus case is detected due to the state’s increased testing capacity. Previously, a cluster of confirmed cases was needed before the state mandated testing for all residents and staff.