Human remains found in Jonesport

• May 21, 2020 3:24 pm

Human remains were found Thursday off Route 187 in Jonesport near Wilders Way.

The discovery came after a search that included police dogs and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, State Police and community volunteers, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Authorities have been attempting to locate William Merchant, 43, who was last seen on July 4 in the Jonesport area. He was reported missing July 8.

The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled Friday.

“We anticipate knowing more after the autopsy and hope that the remains can be identified, along with a cause of death,” McCausland said.