Bangor
May 21, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Bangor

Hermon man arrested in Bangor shooting

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
Bangor detectives arrested Julius Williams, 32, of Hermon, following an investigation of a shooting in Bangor.
By Rosemary Lausier, BDN Staff

Bangor detectives have arrested Julius Williams, 32, of Hermon, following an investigation of a shooting in Bangor.

Bangor police responded to reports of several gunshots between two vehicles at the intersection of York and Essex Streets on Friday. Both vehicles fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and it was believed the occupants knew each other.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct, a class C crime, and attempted aggravated assault, a class B crime, according to Bangor police. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail and has since been released on bail.

Both vehicles involved have been located and are being processed by evidence technicians, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like