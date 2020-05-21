Bangor Walgreens to close as a Dollar Tree sets to open

Rogelio V. Solis | AP Rogelio V. Solis | AP

• May 21, 2020 12:27 pm

Updated: May 21, 2020 2:05 pm

Walgreens pharmacy at 97 Oak St. in Bangor, near the State Street bridge between Bangor and Brewer, will close on June 1, according to signs posted outside the building.

Customers there will have their prescriptions transferred to the Walgreens located at 566 Union St.

With the closure of its Oak Street location, there are now two Walgreens locations in Bangor, including the Union Street store and one at 706 Broadway. The Union Street Walgreens replaced a former Rite-Aid location after that chain shut down all its locations in Bangor.

Walgreens Inc. announced that it would acquire competitor Rite Aid in October 2015 in a deal valued at $9.4 billion and the pharmacy has been closing Rite Aids across the country.

Another closed Rite-Aid was located at the intersection of Third and Union streets, in the same development that houses Wilcox Wellness & Fitness, Gold Star Cleaners and Japanese restaurant Ichiban. That former Rite-Aid at Union and Third will soon house a new Dollar Tree store.

There are two other Dollar Trees in Bangor, located at the Airport Mall and off Stillwater Avenue near the Bangor Mall. It will be the second discount store near downtown Bangor, in addition to a Family Dollar located at 89 State St., at the top of State Street hill.