Health
May 21, 2020
Health Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Health

How should I clean and store my face mask?

Yi-Chin Lee | Houston Chronicle via AP
Yi-Chin Lee | Houston Chronicle via AP
Samples of cloth masks made by Fort Bend County Jail inmates are on display at the jail Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Richmond., Texas. The Fort Bend County Detention's sewing program are making the face masks to be distributed to all inmates and jail employees as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
The Associated Press

How should I clean and store my face mask?

Cloth face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic should be washed regularly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts recommend wearing a mask made from cotton fabric, such as T-shirts, or scarves and bandannas, when you are outside and unable to maintain social distancing from others.

The covering should be washed daily after use, Penni Watts, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Nursing, said.

It is best to clean your mask in a washing machine or with soap and hot water. The mask should be dried completely. Dry it in a hot dryer, if possible.

Watts advises storing the clean, dry mask in a new paper bag to keep it safe from germs.

The CDC has urged people to use washable cloth coverings to ensure there are enough surgical and N95 masks for medical workers.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like