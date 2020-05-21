7 new upcoming TV shows

Zach Hyman | AP Zach Hyman | AP

May 21, 2020

Need more new stuff to watch? Here’s the latest crop of new shows and mini-series to pop up, including romantic comedies, mysteries, musicals, satires, competitions and a new talk show hosted by a certain furry red monster.

“Blood and Water” on Netflix

This drama is set at a South African prep school, and tells the story of 16-year-old Puleng, who begins to suspect that the most popular girl at school is actually her long-lost older sister, who was abducted as a child. Though it’s billed as a teen drama, the suspenseful storyline makes it highly bingeable for viewers of any age. It premiered on May 20.

“Love Life” on HBO Max

Starring the pride of Portland, Anna Kendrick, this romantic comedy series follows Darby, a successful young woman in New York City who nevertheless has a fairly disastrous love life. While you you might get shades of “Sex and the City” or “Girls,” the buoyant presence of Kendrick gives it a different vibe. “Love Life” is one of several shows that will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max, a new standalone streaming service that will offer everything HBO already has, plus more new stuff. If you already have HBO Go or HBO Now, you’ll be able to watch HBO Max content as well.

“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” on HBO Max

A new “Sesame Street” series also premieres on Wednesday, and puts the beloved red furry monster behind the desk of his own talk show, with Cookie Monster as his sidekick and other “Sesame” characters filling out the cast. Celebrities make adorable appearances on each episode, like John Mulaney, Lil Nas X, Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. In short: it’s pretty much the cutest thing imaginable.

“Legendary” on HBO Max

If you love “Pose” and/or “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” then girl, you are going to love “Legendary,” also premiering on Wednesday on HBO Max. This reality competition pits teams from the famous LBGTQ underground ballroom scene — vogueing, for those unfamiliar with it — in an all-out battle to turn the best looks and slay the dance floor. It’s bound to be a feast for the eyes.

“Central Park” on Apple TV+

A new series from Loren Bouchard, the creator of “Bob’s Burgers,” “Central Park” is an animated musical comedy set in New York City, about an attempt to save Central Park from the clutches of an evil wealthy woman, voiced by Stanley Tucci. It looks like a hoot, with a similar sense of humor to Bouchard’s beloved other series. It premieres on May 29.

“Space Force” on Netflix

Do you miss Michael Scott from “The Office”? Well, lucky for you, Steve Carell is back, again playing someone wildly unqualified for the job leading a team of misfits. Instead of paper products, though, it’s space travel! While creators Carell and Greg Daniels haven’t specifically stated they were inspired by President Trump’s enthusiasm for an actual U.S. Space Force, one has to assume the real-life one is part of the reason this series exists. Co-starring a wide array of interesting people, like John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow and Fred Willard, in his last televised role. It premieres on Netflix on May 29.

Quiz on AMC

This three-part drama series, premiering on May 31 on AMC, was written by Stephen Frears (“The Queen,” “Florence Foster Jenkins”), and depicts the real-life scandal in Britain about a couple, Charles and Diana Ingram, who manage to cheating their way to a million pound win on “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?” With Michael Sheen as the show’s host, and Matthew MacFayden as Charles Ingram.