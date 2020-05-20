May 20 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 20, 2020 6:42 pm

Maine saw the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday when health officials reported another 78 cases.

There have now been 1,819 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,741 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,632 have been confirmed positive, while 187 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 73.

So far, 231 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 43 people are currently hospitalized, with 24 in critical care and 12 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,110 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 636 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 580 on Tuesday.

—Maine’s top economic development official on Wednesday teased additional early business openings in rural counties and a broader approach to the 14-day quarantine requirement aimed at stemming coronavirus transmission.

—— As Maine expands testing, case counts are likely to increase due to better detection, but there is also risk that resuming economic activities could increase transmission of the virus. The Bangor Daily News will continue to monitor these statistics in the coming weeks in an effort to evaluate how Maine’s economic reopening affects the spread of the coronavirus.

—Maine prison inmates who lost work-release jobs because of the new coronavirus have been receiving jobless benefits. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills ordered an end to the payments late last week, calling them “appalling” and “bad public policy” in a letter to Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty obtained by the Courier-Gazette as part of a Freedom of Access request.

—The Maine Department of Corrections is waiting on test results for more than 120 inmates after one tested positive at a prison in Windham, the first step in determining whether a Cumberland County correctional facility is home to the state’s next coronavirus outbreak. While some of the nation’s largest outbreaks have happened in prisons, Maine had gone until Tuesday without even recording a positive case in a correctional facility inmate. That changed when a man in his 20s at the Maine Correctional Center developed symptoms on Sunday and tested positive on Tuesday.

—The owner of Sunday River Brewing Co. has its operating licenses back and will open for business at 11 a.m. Wednesday, owner Rick Savage announced late Tuesday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. A Superior Court justice last week ordered the restaurant not to reopen until its licenses had been restored. They were suspended earlier this month after Savage defied Gov. Janet Mills’ shutdown order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

—In Maine, Northeast Charter of Lewiston, which operates 27 motor coaches, 25 school buses and another 10 shuttle buses, has not had any business since March 16. While other transportation sectors can get federal grants and loans, bus lines have only the Paycheck Protection Program. That program, which helps keep workers on the payroll, will eventually run out. If help doesn’t arrive soon, the bus industry fears many companies will go under, creating a transportation vacuum that would be hard to fill and depriving the public of a cheap travel option.

—John Hersom, the president of the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, has announced that the 31st annual senior all-star football game has been canceled because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

—When Kapri Griffeth turned 11 on April 28 her mother, Billi Griffeth, challenged her to donate $50 to the United Way of Aroostook, one of many organizations faced with challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic. That initial donation inspired the mother and daughter to post a Facebook video in which Kapri challenged folks to donate to whatever nonprofit organizations and agencies are near and dear to them. To their surprise, many people began sending Kapri money to donate on their behalf.

—If you are losing sleep right now, you are not alone. Here are 8 ways to sleep better during an anxiety-filled pandemic.

— As of early Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,548,646 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 93,163 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,066 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,529 in Connecticut, 538 in Rhode Island, 190 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.

