Man killed in collision with logging truck in Union

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 20, 2020 5:44 am

A Litchfield man died Tuesday evening in a collision with a logging truck in Union.

ABC affiliate WVII reports Ernest Pushard, 75, of Gardiner was driving a sedan about 6:40 p.m., when he turned off South Union Road onto Route 17, also known as Heald Highway, and into the path of a logging truck driven by 32-year-old William Cleaves Jr. of Dover-Foxcroft.

Pushard’s passenger, 64-year-old Daniel Bailey of Litchfield, died at the scene, the TV station reports.

Pushard was hospitalized with serious injuries, while Cleaves suffered minor injuries, according to WVII.

The crash remains under investigation.

The town of Union is northwest of Rockland.