May 19, 2020
Andrew Logan hired as head football coach at Hampden Academy

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Hampden Academy football players are pictured during a preseason practice in August 2017. The school has hired Andrew Logan as its head coach. BDN File
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

Andrew Logan, who played football at Bangor High School and Husson University in Bangor, has been named the head football coach at Hampden Academy.

He replaces Shane Rogers, who stepped down after three seasons for family reasons and to spend more time in his home state of Connecticut.

Logan becomes the Broncos’ fifth head coach in seven years.

Hampden Academy has gone 12-45 in those seven seasons in Class B North and are coming off a 1-7 campaign last fall.

The Broncos had gone 45-30 under Harry McCluskey in the previous eight seasons.

 

Comments

