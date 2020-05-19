Andrew Logan hired as head football coach at Hampden Academy

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• May 19, 2020 1:55 pm

This story will be updated.

Andrew Logan, who played football at Bangor High School and Husson University in Bangor, has been named the head football coach at Hampden Academy.

He replaces Shane Rogers, who stepped down after three seasons for family reasons and to spend more time in his home state of Connecticut.

Logan becomes the Broncos’ fifth head coach in seven years.

Hampden Academy has gone 12-45 in those seven seasons in Class B North and are coming off a 1-7 campaign last fall.

The Broncos had gone 45-30 under Harry McCluskey in the previous eight seasons.