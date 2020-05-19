State
May 19, 2020
NOAA extends waiver for monitors on fishing ships

Bill Trotter | BDN
Fishing boats sit moored in Cobscook Bay off a state-owned landing in Lubec in this 2016 file photo.
The Associated Press

The federal government is continuing to waive the need for some fishing vessels to carry at-sea monitors.

At-sea monitors and fishery observers collect data on board fishing boats that help inform the management of U.S. fisheries. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office has waived the requirement for vessels with Northeast fishing permits to carry the monitors through May 30.

NOAA said additional extensions would be evaluated week by week. The agency has said the rule change is one of the emergency measures NOAA is using to address fishery observer coverage during the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

