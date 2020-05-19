Maine’s community colleges offer high school grads free online courses this summer

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

• May 19, 2020 7:03 am

Updated: May 19, 2020 7:06 am

Maine’s community colleges are offering free summer courses for Maine’s high school class of 2020.

Those students are invited to apply for free online courses, according to the Maine Community College System.

The Maine Community College System said a student taking two free college courses this summer at a Maine Community College can save between $2,000 and $7,000 in tuition at a four-year college or university.

Students interested in getting a head start on their college career will be eligible to choose from online college-level classes in English, math, science, languages, psychology, history, digital photography, creative writing and more.

About 13,000 Maine students will graduate from high school this spring, and about 8,000 students are expected to enroll in college this fall.

Maine’s seven community colleges provide education and training to more than 27,000 people each year and offer nearly 300 degree and certificate options in more than 140 fields, according to the college system.