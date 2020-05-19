Boston police find state police rifle two years after its theft

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 19, 2020 6:50 pm

It took two years to resurface, but Boston police have found a Maine State Police-issued semi-automatic rifle stolen from a trooper’s car in Oxford County in 2018.

The AR-15 rifle, and a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun recovered shortly thereafter, were stolen from State Trooper Jonathan Russell’s marked cruiser overnight in his driveway on Alpine Street in Norway. He discovered the theft early on June 16, 2018 and reported it immediately, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said at the time.

Boston police found the rifle while pursuing another investigation on Sunday. A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the crime. The rifle will be returned after Boston police finish their investigation or deem the rifle’s part in it superfluous, McCausland said Tuesday.

The stolen handgun did not belong to Russell. It was recovered from a recent burglary that Russell, at that time a member of Troop B in Gray, had been investigating. Both weapons had been left in the cruiser’s “passenger compartment,” McCausland said at the time.