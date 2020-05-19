Hancock
May 19, 2020
2 killed in Ellsworth mobile home fire

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

Two people died early Tuesday morning in an Ellsworth mobile home fire.

The fire broke out in a mobile home on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, about 3:45 a.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, McCausland said.

Two bodies, believed to be a man and woman, were found inside, he said. They have not been identified.

The Maine fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments

