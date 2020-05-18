What golfers need to know about becoming a better putter

• May 18, 2020 1:00 am

As the weather and the course conditions continue to improve, Maine golfers have returned to the state’s courses.

Golfers who want to learn helpful tips should check out the BDN’s instructional videos featuring Rob Jarvis, the head golf professional at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The segments, first published in 2014 and 2015, provide help with techniques that can help you iron out some of your nagging swing issues.

In this video from 2014, the third in the BDN series, Jarvis covers putting, a skill that can shave numerous strokes off a golfer’s score.

