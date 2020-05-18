Man struck with machete after allegedly breaking into Lewiston home

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• May 18, 2020 11:27 am

A Lewiston man was struck with a machete Sunday evening after he allegedly broke into an apartment.

Stephen Gurney, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal threatening, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

He added that Gurney was out on bail after being charged with aggravated assault in connection with a March stabbing outside Poirier’s Market on Walnut Street.

Gurney, who was armed with a handgun, allegedly broke into an Oak Street apartment about 5:26 p.m. and threatened the tenant inside. The tenant, who acted in self-defense, struck Gurney with a machete, causing him to bleed from the arms, according to St. Pierre.

Gurney was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. He remains at the hospital under watch of Lewiston police officers, according to St. Pierre.

St. Pierre said the two knew each other, and that it was an isolated incident.