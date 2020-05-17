Employee of Bar Harbor retirement community tests positive for coronavirus

Kristopher Radder | The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Kristopher Radder | The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

• May 17, 2020 10:34 am

An employee of Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor has tested positive for the coronavirus, but all other staff at the facility tested negative during an initial round of testing, a spokesperson said late Saturday.

Additionally, all the residents who may have had contact with the employee were given tests that came back negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Oka Hutchins, public affairs officer for Mount Desert Island hospital.

The worker who tested positive for the illness is now isolating at home and the facility said that it is following all recommendations of state and federal health officials to contain its spread. In total, 60 employees and 30 residents have so far been tested.

“We are continuing to monitor our residents to ensure that they remain safe and protected during this evaluation period,” executive director Peter Sullivan said in a news release. “We have also contacted all staff who we believe may have come into close contact with this staff member and we will be working closely with CDC on continued contact tracing.”

Sullivan said that any employees who had close contact with the worker who tested positive have been asked to take another test and will be following federal guidelines about returning to work.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the testing of all the facility’s employees, which took place between Tuesday and Thursday of last week. It did so at the recommendation of the CDC, according to Hutchins. But Hutchins did not immediately respond to a followup question about whether any staff had displayed symptoms before the testing.

A spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Birch Bay Retirement Village offers independent and assisted living, as well as memory care, to about 90 residents living in cottages and apartments.

