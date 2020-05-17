Police try to identify man suspected of attempted diesel pump fire in Augusta

Augusta Police Department | BDN Augusta Police Department | BDN

• May 17, 2020 3:57 pm

The Maine state fire marshal’s office has asked the public to help identify a man who allegedly tried to set fire to a diesel pump in Augusta very early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the man purchased lighter fluid, a gasoline additive and paper towels from MD’s Market at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Route 3, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He then allegedly left the store and attempted to light the fuel pump on fire, but the fire went out and left minimal damage.

In a security camera photo shared by police, the man appears to be in his 20s or 30s with short brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Police Department or the state fire marshal’s office, which can be reached at 207-624-7064.