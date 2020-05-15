A kind word and a smile helps get us through these hard times

• May 15, 2020 10:21 am

During these hard times in our lives, we can still be grateful for what we do have. In my experiences these past few weeks, I’ve seen more kindness in everyday people than I’ve ever seen before.

People driving by and tooting their horns for a little child’s birthday, with balloons waving from their cars. Watching people playing instruments and singing songs from their porches to each other makes my happy feet dance up a storm in my heart. People are waving to each other just because they wanted to wave to someone.

With this being said, we can still live life and live safely if we just practice safe techniques. Many kind hearts have proven this to all of us. We choose to keep ourselves safe in all that we do.

We walk in the area where we live, speak to fellow neighbors, smile, giggle, or just a nod will do. What a blessing it is to be able to share random acts of kindness during storms and struggles in our lives.

We are able to go ocean fishing down in Searsport, and enjoy a seafood dinner at a vending truck in the area. More six feet nods were felt, many smiles and hellos at the same time. All very safe.

Sometimes we stay local and visit a local takeout serving delicious seafood meals. It brings a bit of business for these kind hearts so they can bless us at the same time. We do appreciate it very much.

I could fill the entire Bangor Daily News with food establishments that have changed their way of business for us and themselves so as to survive the best they can during these struggles in our lives. My hat goes off to all of you.

It was just the other day we took a little ride up above Old Town to try fishing in the Penobscot River. The wind was blowing like crazy. On the very first cast, we lost all our bait, hook, line and sinker. It was a bit disappointing until a local law officer pulled in. As he got out of his car, we asked him if he wanted to see our fishing license. He replied with a smile and said, “I don’t even care about that right now, I’m here just to say I’m happy to see you fishing.” We laughed about our experience, but it was the experience that tickled our hearts, not the experience of having to catch our supper. We did that at another local takeout. The fish is great.

All and all, I guess what I’m saying is for us not to give up hope during these hard times. We are America, and we will survive.

Thank you all for your howdy dos, your nods of kindness and your many “I love yous.” Normal life as we knew it is just right around the corner. But I ask you all in kindness to never forget the changes in your lives brought on by these storms we all faced together.

Eugene Allen of Holden is retired from home health care, farming and restaurant work.