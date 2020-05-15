No new coronavirus deaths as 38 more cases are detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 15, 2020 12:04 pm

Another 38 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 1,603 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,565 on Thursday.

Of those, 1,437 have been confirmed positive, while 166 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 69.

So far, 211 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 993 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 541 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 538 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Additionally, 33,035 Mainers have tested negative for the coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,419,998 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 85,974 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

