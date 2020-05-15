May 15 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 15, 2020 6:23 pm

Another 38 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 1,603 cases across all of Maine’s counties since March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,565 on Thursday.

Of those, 1,437 have been confirmed positive, while 166 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 69.

So far, 211 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 16 in critical care and eight on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 993 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 541 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 538 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—The Kittery nursing home for which the state’s public health agency refused to run coronavirus test samples earlier this week has confirmed its third case of COVID-19, meaning the facility is now the site of a virus outbreak with a resident and two staff members infected.

— Augusta will furlough city workers except First Responders and close the Hatch Hill Landfill on Monday as a cost-saving measure to balance a $559,000 total revenue shortfall due to the pandemic. A second furlough is planned for June 22.

—The coronavirus has introduced an array of stressors into daily life: social isolation, record unemployment, sudden homeschooling responsibilities and, perhaps most of all, a deadly, invisible disease hovering over everything we do. If you are feeling overwhelmed, you are not alone. Here are some ways to manage your mental health as the pandemic continues.

—The Bangor State Fair has become the latest summer attraction to be canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

—Retired firefighter and school teacher Stephen Hall of Brooks was not about to let a pandemic get in the way of his reading to his grandson. When stay at home orders put an end to the weekly overnight visits, Hall took to the internet to create a daily virtual storyhour for 6-year-old Jaxton.

—U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns. The guidance is for schools, workplaces, camps, child care centers, mass transit systems and bars and restaurants.

—Federal health officials are alerting doctors to a potential accuracy problem with a rapid test for coronavirus used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it is investigating preliminary data suggesting Abbott Laboratories’ 15-minute test can miss cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, falsely clearing patients of infection.

—As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,439,434 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 87,204 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

—Elsewhere in New England, there have been 5,592 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,285 in Connecticut, 479 in Rhode Island, 151 in New Hampshire and 53 in Vermont.

Watch: Maine CDC coronavirus press conference, May 15