No charges likely for parents in latest Amber Alert case

• May 15, 2020 8:57 pm

The Amber Alert issued on Friday for a missing girl, later found safe, was only the third in Maine history, and will result in no criminal charges, WGME reports.

Audrey Laferriere was found early Friday morning after authorities issued an Amber Alert for her. She was in Chester with her parents, who are not expected to face any criminal charges, said Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The case began when state police were contacted on Thursday night, as the Department of Health and Human Services was preparing to take custody of Audrey. He said the DHHS case worker left their home briefly, and when she returned, parents Alex Laferriere and April Levesque had left with their daughter.

Within 20 minutes, state police confirmed the girl was safe, McCausland said.

“Dad, who she was with, found out from relatives that we were looking for him, and so he called DHHS and that’s how we knew she was likely in Chester, which was his home,” McCausland told WGME.

Amber Alerts are issued for children considered endangered or abducted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Maine launched its Amber Alert system in 2002 and issued it for the first time in 2009. It was last used in 2016, when a three-year-old girl disappeared. She was reunited with her family after a massive, 12-hour search.

In the three cases, the children were unharmed.