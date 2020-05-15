West Paris man accused of leading police on 14-mile chase after harassing jogger

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 15, 2020 7:43 am

A West Paris man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly sexually harassed a jogger and then led police on a 14-mile chase.

Austin C. Kimball, 27, was charged with reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, eluding a police officer and violation of conditions of release.

Kimball allegedly made inappropriate sexual remarks to a female jogger and tried to entice her into her vehicle as he passed her, according to Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan.

She refused and ran off after which Kimball sped away before turning around, driving toward the jogger and swerving at her, Milligan said. The woman wasn’t injured.

Kimball was later found at the Rumford Information Booth’s parking lot, where officers attempted to question him. But Milligan said Kimball took off and attempted to ram a Rumford police cruiser.

Police gave chase for 14 miles and eventually caught Kimball when his vehicle ran out of gas on East Shore Road near Worthley Pond in Peru, according to Milligan.

Kimball was arraigned Thursday at an Oxford County courthouse.

Kimball remained Thursday at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris, where he was being held on $2,500 cash bail.

