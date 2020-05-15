Workers at Cianbro construction site test positive for coronavirus

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

• May 15, 2020 9:00 am

Two Maine workers and others from out of state at a Cianbro construction site in Augusta have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Portland Press Herald reports that they were working at the future site of a Maine Veterans’ Homes facility. Pittsfield-based Cianbro is the general contractor for the $91 million project.

Two workers are from Maine, while an unspecified number who tested positive are from out of state, according to the Press Herald.

Health officials are investigating the two positive cases connected to Mainers, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the Portland newspaper. The other individuals tested positive in another state.

The workers are under quarantine.

The planned 138-bed resident care facility will eventually replace another Maine Veterans’ Home facility in Augusta, according to the Press Herald.