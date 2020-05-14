Celtics’ Tatum, NBA Players group urges league to pursue return despite coronavirus pandemic

Michael Dwyer | AP Michael Dwyer | AP

Several high profile NBA players, including Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reportedly took part in a conference call with the league about the possible resumption of the 2019-2020 season and playoffs despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The players urged the NBA to continue to pursue avenues to complete the season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

From Yahoo:

“All parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence, sources said. …The group’s decision is expected to hold significant weight in the decision-making process for the rest of the league’s players when it’s time to deliberate on whether to restart the season.”

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the call was expected to include: NBPA president Chris Paul and players Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Powell. Haynes’ report also listed LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard as participants.

The league has been shut down since March 11 when Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

