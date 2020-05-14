State
May 14, 2020
Mainers cautioned to beware of ticks as they spend more time outside

Courtesy of the CDC via AP
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, rests on a plant.
The Associated Press

People are spending more time outdoors, and that means they should be more mindful of disease-carrying ticks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Ticks are active in the state, where incidence of Lyme disease has steadily climbed over the last 15 years. Health care providers reported at least 2,150 confirmed and probably Lyme cases last year, the Maine CDC said.

Residents can reduce the likelihood of a tick bite by taking steps such as using repellent, wearing light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and performing daily checks. Symptoms of Lyme disease include arthritis, fatigue, chills and headache.

Ticks can also carry other diseases, such as anaplasmosis and babesiosis.

 

Comments

