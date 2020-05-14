Auburn man wanted in connection with alleged armed assault in Lewiston

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 14, 2020 5:40 pm

Police are searching for a man they describe as armed and dangerous who will likely face changes for allegedly assaulting a woman with a handgun in Lewiston on Thursday.

Deon Izayah Sands, 20, of Auburn, is wanted for the alleged assault of a woman at 11 Sylvain Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. Police surrounded an apartment building there for 2½ hours after getting a 911 call from the woman reporting the assault. The suspect wasn’t in an apartment that police searched at 2 p.m., according to a statement from the Lewiston Police Department.

Police described Sands as armed and dangerous, with a lengthy criminal record, and said they have probable cause to charge him with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release in connection to Thursday’s incident.

Sands is also wanted on previously-issued warrants of arrest charging robbery, failure to appear for domestic violence assault and probation revocation. He has ties to the Lewiston-Auburn area and Portland, police said.

Sands is black, about 6-foot-8, 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes and has tattoos on his forearms and the top of his right hand.

Anyone with any information regarding Sands is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or by dialing 911.

Do not approach him, police said.