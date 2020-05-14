Down East drug bust leads to police standoff

This story will be updated.
A drug bust overnight in the town of Trescott led to a standoff with a Maine State Police tactical team that ended Thursday morning.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at a home on County Road as part of a drug investigation, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperon for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The bust led to a standoff with a Maine State Police tactical team that was “resolved early this morning,” McCausland said Thursday.
Additional details about the drug bust and standoff were not available Thursday morning.
