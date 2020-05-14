Down East
May 14, 2020
Down East Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Terri Jones | Today's Paper
Down East

Down East drug bust leads to police standoff

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

A drug bust overnight in the town of Trescott led to a standoff with a Maine State Police tactical team that ended Thursday morning.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at a home on County Road as part of a drug investigation, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperon for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The bust led to a standoff with a Maine State Police tactical team that was “resolved early this morning,” McCausland said Thursday.

Additional details about the drug bust and standoff were not available Thursday morning.

 

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like