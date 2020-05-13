Expect more freezing temperatures before warmer weather

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 13, 2020 5:34 pm

Another cold night awaits us.

Wednesday night temperatures will drop to the low- or mid-30s at the coast to 20s inland, cold enough to prompt the National Weather Service to place most of Maine under a Freeze Warning, according to WGME.

That warning means that the freezing temperatures can kill sensitive vegetation.

Freeze warning up once again tonight for portions of Downeast Maine, including the Greater Bangor region.#mewx pic.twitter.com/MDilhrzl1V — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 13, 2020

Wednesday night will also see clear skies and lighter winds with an average low temperature of 43 degrees in southern Maine. Temperatures in northern Maine, meanwhile, will drop as low as 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Thursday will see continued clear skies and much warmer temperatures, with highs that should reach the mid- to upper 60s in southern Maine and a high of 61 degrees expected in northern Maine, according to the weather service.

Both are something much closer to seasonal norms. The average high this time of year is about 63 degrees.

Thursday will be another breezy day, but sunny. However, few showers are expected on Friday in the daytime with heavier rain in the evening.

Pollen levels have been high but the rain will help lower them for at least for a day or so, WGME reports.