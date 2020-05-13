5 soccer players among UMaine’s 11 Presidential Scholar-Athletes

Gene Galin | BDN Gene Galin | BDN

The America East Conference has recognized 11 graduating student-athletes from the University of Maine with its highest academic recognition.

Women’s soccer player Beate Nagelstad headlines the Black Bear honorees for the Presidential Scholar-Athlete Award after logging the highest grade point average over the last four years. The management major posted a cumulative GPA of 4.0.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have registered a 3.75 GPA for their college career and must have attended her or his institution for a minimum of two years.

The women’s soccer team led the way for UMaine. Joining Nagelstad as Presidential Scholar-Athletes are Nicole Bailey, a biomedical engineering major, with a 3.95 GPA, along with Kayla Brace (kinesiology and physical education, exercise science, 3.91), Emilie Anderson (psychology, 3.90) and Allison Tobey (journalism, 3.88).

The other Black Bears recognized include women’s basketball players Fanny Wadling (KPE, exercise science, 3.92) and Kat Williams (biochemistry, 3.79), track and field athletes Sierra Yost (chemical engineering, 3.89) and Branden Kuusela (ecology and environmental sciences, 3.82), field hockey player Lilla Tilton-Flood (animal and veterinary sciences, 3.77) and swimmer Alexandria Bromley (food science and human nutrition, 3.75).

The Presidential Scholar-Athlete Award was approved by the America East Board of Presidents in June of 2013 and implemented for the 2013-2014 academic year.